Bring those cans and bottles to town!

March fundraising effort begins

By Don Rush

Send us your tired, your dirty and your empty cans or bottles.

For the fourth year in a row two local groups are joining fundraising forces with a can/bottle drive. The drive will benefit Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance and the Polly Ann Trail. Both groups evenly split funds raised.

“Last year we raised $5,000 in only two weeks,” Polly Ann Trail Manager Linda Moran said. “This year we’re doing it for the whole month of March and are shooting for $10,000.”

The returnables can be dropped off at the old fire hall behind the Oxford Village Office complex, 22 W. Burdick St., until March 31.

“Last year one man brought in 100 cases of cans, two times,” she said. “After COVID we raised $26,000. Think of that. That means we turned in 260,000 cans and bottles!”

She said to return those cans Powers Distribution donated their drivers and trucks for collections.