Brownie beer?

By Don Rush

What do you get when you mix 200 pounds of mixed grains, about 100 gallons of water and three trays of brownies?

In Oxford, they call it the beginning of a batch of beer.

Last Thursday, the Oxford Village Downtown Development Authority arranged to have two local businesses work together to make a special Oxford brew. On that morning, Paul and Heather Lepping of the Magic Brownie Box, 40 N. Washington St., brought over three trays of brownies to Joe Powers of Homegrown Brewing, 28 N. Washington.

Powers said all the ingredients would be mixed together in a big vat and steep for about an hour. The brownies being the only sugar component. The liquid from that, called the wort, would then be transferred to a boiling kettle where it would be brought up to a boil. After about an hour of boiling the wort would be removed from the heat and allowed to chill. Once the liquid reaches a temperature where yeast can survive and do their magic, the yeast will be pitched to start the fermenting process.

He said after about two weeks of fermenting, he should have about 100 gallons (about 2.5 barrels) of a brew that is like an Imperial Brown ale.

The Magic Brownie Box has been in business for about three years, Homegrown Brewery for five. This is the first time they have worked together for a beer. Powers said his business brews about 300 barrels of beer a year.

No name for the brew has been determined as of press time.