Bruce Jewell, 67

Oxford resident Bruce Lee Jewell passed away on June 20, 2022. He was 67 years old.

Bruce is the husband of the late Bridget; father of Kirk (Jesica) and the late B.J.; step father of Jon (Anna); and grandfather of Nasyla, Maddox and Ava. He is also the son of the late Edsel and Margaret Jewell; brother of the late Edwin (Laura), Linda (Terry) Holliday, the late Guile (Colleen), the late Donnie (Pam), Melodie (Blair) House and Kim (the late Mark) Thiede; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Bruce will always be remembered for his love of Nascar, hockey, the Detroit Tigers and many other sports. He also loved camping, bow hunting, and Murphy the dog. Bruce will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Donations made to the family would be greatly appreciated. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.SparksGriffin.com.