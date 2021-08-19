Bud Hanson, 92

Long-time area resident Bud Hanson passed away on Aug. 17, 2021 at the age of 92. Bud was most recently from Oxford having lived in Lake Orion before that.

Bud is the beloved husband of 60 years to the late Mary Jean Hanson; loving father of Catherine (Duane) Soldan, William (Diane) Hanson and Cynthia (Mike) Katz; loving grandfather of 5; and dear great grandfather of five.

Bud was a U.S. Army Veteran and avid Detroit Tigers Fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking up his delicious sweet corn and traveling with Mary Jean, especially on the trips with Oxford Township Parks & Rec.

Bud never passed up a chance to go out to lunch or dinner, and always enjoyed playing Euchre at the American Legion Post 108.

Memorial services are on Monday, Aug. 23, at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion with Pastor Larry Wik officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oxford Township Parks and Rec.