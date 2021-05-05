Budget workshop for schools

The Oxford Board of Education will have a public hearing to discuss the district’s 2021-2022 budget, next week.

According to a public notice running in this week’s Leader (see Page 9), the meeting is this coming Tuesday night in the Media Center at Oxford Middle School. The workshop starts at 6:30.

The notice states, “The Board will not adopt its proposed 2021-2022 budget until after the public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2021-2022 General Fund budget, including the proposed property tax millage rate, is available for public inspection during normal business hours at 10 North Washington . . . starting Monday, May 10, 2021.”