Building Brands” Tips to build a personal brand you can take to the market and beyond

With summer in full swing, farmers markets are thriving — and I couldn’t be happier. My love for markets began in childhood, grew during my years in Chicago, and became a daily habit while living in Europe. I’d grab a canvas tote and set off to find fresh ingredients and unexpected treasures. The friendly faces, the energy, the sense of community — all of it kept me coming back.

When my family returned to Michigan after a decade abroad, visiting the local farmers market was our first community outing. That’s where I met a cottage farmer I now call every year to pre-order tomatoes by the bushel. We’ve built a neighborly connection that started with a simple conversation over a produce stand.

Farmers markets are more than a place to shop — they’re the heart of our communities. They connect neighbors, support small businesses, and strengthen our downtowns. In many ways, they mirror the mission of our 22 locally-owned locally-connected community newspapers as “Your Community Connection.”

Much like our readers, market-goers value authenticity, community and supporting local businesses. These spaces, both physical and printed, work together to strengthen the local ecosystem. Our papers keep people informed and connected, and markets provide a space to meet, share and discover.

Today’s markets have expanded well beyond produce. They’re vibrant spaces filled with artisans, food trucks, small business owners, and service providers like insurance agencies and credit unions. I love hearing the stories behind each booth, the “why” that drives a small business. It’s a branding masterclass: meeting the people behind the product, feeling their passion and forming a connection.

Markets offer a unique opportunity to build brand awareness and loyalty. They humanize a brand, foster trust and allow direct feedback. For those already marketing in our papers, showing up at the market is a chance to reinforce their presence with face-to-face interaction. The consistency of brands across platforms builds on their recognition, credibility and trust.

But with that opportunity comes responsibility. Every interaction is a chance to elevate or erode a brand. That’s why personal presence should align with the business brand. People don’t just connect with logos and messaging — they connect with people.

Whether you own a business, work for one or are simply navigating your career, it’s valuable to define your personal brand statement. This statement should be an internal guide that keeps you clear, confident and consistent in how you show up. It should remind you of what you uniquely offer and why it matters.

A recent Forbes article, How To Craft Your Personal Brand Statement – And Why You Must, puts it perfectly, “Without a clear internal compass, you risk sending mixed messages, making it harder for people to understand the value you deliver.”

Like the start of any branding process, creating your personal brand statement begins with self-reflection and seeking feedback from those who know you. You must be acutely aware of yourself. This can be a scary process as you might be surprised or disappointed by what you hear. Remember to focus on the positive outcomes you deliver and who you are at your best. This is the real you. Authenticity is key.

Once you’ve collected all the feedback, Forbes provides these steps to follow:

• Define your unique strengths — This is not confined to your job title. Think about what truly sets you apart and what people consistently rely on you for. What things are effortless to you that others find difficult? Reflect on times when you’ve felt most energized and impactful.

• Identify your target audience — Consider who benefits the most from what you offer. This statement is for you but knowing your audience helps clarify your value.

• Find your voice — Your statement should be compiled with words and phrases that are natural to you. This is not the time to impress with business verbiage.

• Put it together to reveal your personal brand statement — In the end, you want to create a short powerful sentence or two. When you read it back to yourself it should feel energizing, grounding and true. This is your unique promise of value every day.

Here’s what I came up with for my personal brand statement.

“I drive team success by building smart, cross-functional processes, jumping in wherever needed and lifting others as I grow.”

What’s your personal brand statement? How has it contributed to your professional or business success? Email me at cpreseren@mihomepaper.com.

Cassandra Preseren is a Sales and Branding Specialist for View Newspaper Group.