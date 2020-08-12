Burdick intersection closure extended

The east Burdick St./M-24 intersection closure was extended slightly from Monday, Aug. 10 to a new opening date of Thursday, Aug. 13.

“I know this isn’t the news the local residents wanted,” said MDOT Project Engineer, Brian Travis, “but delays to critical operations due to conflicts with underground utilities, access and weather impacts have pushed the asphalt paving off a few days.”

Paving the east (northbound) side of M-24 began this week north of Drahner, and continues all the way through the Burdick intersection. Once the paving is complete, the intersection will reopen.

“I think things are going to start looking a lot better once everyone can see that some pavement’s down,” Travis said.

Soon, the next phase of the project will begin when work switches to the west side of M-24. This will involve another closure of the west Burdick/M-24 intersection. No date has been set for this closure yet.