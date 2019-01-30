Caddying earns OHS senior $120K college scholarship

At the age of 13, Makayla Haywood had a summer job and an ambitious goal.

Five years later, thanks to that job, she achieved her goal and now her college education is paid for.

The Oxford High School senior was one of 23 Michigan students to be awarded the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship, a full tuition and housing scholarship offered to golf caddies.

Valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years, Haywood will use the grant to attend Michigan State University this fall.

“It’s pretty mind-blowing, to be honest with you,” Haywood said. “I opened the letter and was just hysterical.”

“It’s a huge weight off of my shoulders and off my family’s shoulders,” she added.

The Chick Evans Scholarship is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies. Applicants must have a strong caddie record, an excellent academic standing, a demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.

There are currently 985 caddies enrolled as Evans Scholars at 18 universities across the United States. More than 10,83o caddies have graduated as Evan Scholars since the program was established in 1930 by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. (1890-1979).

Since 2014, Haywood has worked as a caddie at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills. That’s where she can be found every June through September.

“I try to go down there about five or six days a week,” she said. “It’s really good exercise and it’s never boring.”

It was because of the Evans Scholarship that Haywood decided to become a caddie. Her mother, Leann, works as a bartender at a restaurant in Auburn Hills and one day, a regular customer brought in an article about the program. Realizing the opportunity, Haywood applied at Oakland Hills and set her sights set on winning the scholarship.

In addition to excelling academically, Haywood has worked hard at honing her caddying skills. To her, a good caddy is “respectful,” listens to their golfers and makes every effort to please them.

“You try your best every time you go out on the golf course,” she said.

During her career, Haywood has caddied approximately 150 rounds of golf or loops.

Her favorite part of the job is meeting new people and listening to their stories.

“A lot of them are very, very successful people and they’re very influential,” Haywood said.

Despite all the time she’s spent on the course, Haywood admitted she’s much more comfortable carrying clubs than swinging them.

“I golf a little bit, but I’m a better caddie than I am a golfer,” she said.

While attending MSU, Haywood plans to major in animal science.

“I want to go into veterinary medicine, eventually,” she said. “I’ll most likely specialize in equine sports medicine or something along (those lines).”

Her interest in the field stems from her longtime passion for horses and equestrian activities.

“I’ve been riding since I was 3 (years old),” she said.

Haywood owns two quarter horses, Max, 16, and Gladdy 13, both of which she boards at Crescent Ridge Farm in Metamora.

She began riding competitively in the sixth grade as part of the Oxford Middle School equestrian team.

She continued competing as part of the high school team, helping it achieve back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017.

“I just love (horses) so much,” Haywood said. “I love working with them. I love improving from year to year, watching myself grow as a rider and seeing the horse grow as well. You grow together. You both learn new things throughout the years.”

Haywood is grateful to her biology teacher, Ryan Cieszkowski, for his support. “He’s been very influential and helpful,” she said. “He’s a very easygoing person.”

To all the students out there wondering how they’re going to pay for college, Haywood encouraged them to keep their grades up and pursue as many scholarship opportunities as possible.

“You don’t know (what’s going to happen) unless you apply,” she said. “You definitely won’t (get anything) if you don’t apply.”

To learn more about the Chick Evans Scholarship Program, click here.