Calling all friends of Collier Lanes

Hello Everyone, Claude Lafnear here,

many of you know me as “Jr.”

I am the Oxford High School Varsity high school Boys and Girls bowling coach. I also am a longtime bowler at Collier Lanes. I have bowled through three generations of the four generations of ownership. The Colliers aren’t just bowling proprietors, they are part of my family.

As we all know the State of Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has severally crippled the bowling center and the Collier family’s ability to generate an income. The earlier 200-plus days they were closed, from March to October, was devastating and just as they started to rebound the rug was pulled out again. They need our help!

I am asking anyone that has open or league bowled, partied, shot pool, thrown darts, held fundraisers, had birthday parties at Collier Lanes to step up and help us. I’m asking you to donate $1 for every year you’ve bowled at Colliers.

To use my family as an example, JR-50 years = $50; Karen – 45 years = $45; Steven- 25 years = $25; Heather – 23 years = $23; Tom – 5 years = $5; Total Lafnear Family = $148.

I have a few people helping and we will be at Collier Lanes this Sunday, December 20 to collect your donations. We will be there from noon to 3 p.m. I will have a safe drop box for you to drive by and drop it off.

Put your donation in an envelope with or without your name. You can feel free to donate more or less just please donate. On the envelope write, Friends of Collier Lanes (FOCL).

If you need to write a check make it out to Collier Lanes. If you would like mail it in, address it to: Lafnear / F O C L,1319 Wooley, Oxford, Mi 48371.

I know that we can help them get through the Holiday and this pandemic. I know it’s the holidays and we all have issues, but if everyone does a little nobody has to do a lot. If you have any questions or would like more information, please call me at 313-350-4691 or Email me @ jrlafnear@charter.net

Merry Christmas to you all!

Claude “JR” Lafnear