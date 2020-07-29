Candidates running in Nov. election

July 21 was the filing deadline for village council, library board and school board candidates running in the Nov. 3 election. (Not to be confused with the upcoming Aug. 4 primary.)
Here is the unofficial list of candidates that have filed, taken from the county website.
For Oxford Village Council, four are running for two seats carrying four-year terms: incumbent David Bailey and challengers Lori Bourgeau, Ashley Ross and Justin Willcock. Incumbent Allision Kemp, who was appointed to the council in January 2019, is running unopposed for a two-year term ending November 2022.
For Oxford Library Board, six are running for six seats: DuAnne Cook, Julie Fracker, Kathleen Hoeflein, Barbara Kriigel, Anthony Rizzo and Lynn Royster.
For Oxford School Board, three are running for three seats: incumbents Dan D’Alessandro, Tom Donnelly and Heather Shafer.
In Leonard, two are running for village president: incumbent Michael McDonald and challenger Chris Rayner.
For Leonard Village Council, four are running for two seats: incumbents Alexander Kennedy and Charlene Sutherby and challengers Mark Steffler and Daniel Webster.
For Addison Township Library Board, eight are running for six seats: incumbents James Baldiga, James Elsarelli, Mary Frost and Marilyn Szost, and challengers Jennie Eller, Kara King, Charles Meininger and Sarah Spigno.
