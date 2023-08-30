Canoe trip/reunion helps raise funds for music scholarships

By Don Rush

Oxford High School alumni and former students of retired music teacher Lew Wilson hit the mighty Pine River this past month for a 40th Canoe Reunion.

“It was the largest group ever and they came from Pennsylvania, Illinois, Florida, Nevada, Virginia, Texas, and California and of course Michigan,” Wilson, 81, said. “We had a total of 83 people with 71 on the River.”

Wilson started organizing canoe trips for past students in 1983.

“This is such a special annual event for me and my boys,” Gary Mull (Class of ‘83) said. “There’s nothing else like it. We just know when and where it’s going to happen and how it’s supposed to play out. There’s the unpredictable weather and river antics and conversations and reconnections with longtime friends. Wow. What a success.”

Wilson was an integral part of both Oxford Junior High and high school’s band and choir programs from 1969-1995.

“Besides the band and choir I directed between 30 and 40 musicals and plays. They were always in a cafetorium at the building out on Lakeville Road, which is now the middle school,” Wilson said.

The canoe reunion also helps fund the Lewis Wilson Music Scholarship, which is being managed by the Four County Community Foundation.

Before coming to Oxford, Wilson taught vocal music at Brandon schools from 1965 to 1969. In 1969, Oxford Junior High Principal H.B. Johnson gave Wilson the opportunity to teach both junior high band and choir, beginning a 36-year relationship with Oxford schools. This relationship saw Wilson and his students earning numerous ‘superior’ scores at band and choir competitions, performing in musicals and plays and marching in the 1982 Detroit Thanksgiving Day Parade. After retiring from teaching in 1995, Wilson became a full time guidance counselor at Oxford High School until his retirement in 2005.

From 1971-1995, he spent 24 years directing the Bell Choir, Children’s Choir, Youth Choir, and Chancel Choir at Oxford United Methodist Church. Wilson’s influence was not only felt through his music, but through his mentoring and guidance outside of music.

The first Lewis Wilson Music Scholarship was presented in 2016. It was established by alumni Amy Swanson (Class of 1985) with help from Lora Baker (Class of 1977), Jenni Herzog (Class of 1996) and Debbie Hickmott (Class of 1979). Applications for the scholarships are available in the counseling office and are for those majoring or minoring in Music at the college level. Auditions are held in front of the OHS Music Staff and the alumni listed above.

The Lewis Wilson Music Scholarship is awarded yearly to a graduating senior from Oxford High School. Potential applicants can visit wilsonmusicfund.org for more information.