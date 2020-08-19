Car, gravel hauler collide in Oxford, injuries avoided

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Friday, August 7, motorists and residents in the area observed a collision between a truck hauling gravel and a car at the Lakeville Road and Glaspie Street intersection.

The truck, due to road construction on Washington Street, realized he needed to make the right turn onto Glaspie Street to reach Ray Road and continue onto Lapeer Road.

The driver of the gravel hauler attempted to swing his truck out wide to the left to make the tight turn, at which time, the car, perhaps unaware of the truck’s intentions, tried to turn onto Glaspie Street at the same time.

“When these trucks make their turn, they have to kick it out wide, otherwise they’ll go up over the curb or up onto the sidewalk,” Village of Oxford Police Chief Mike Solwold explained.

“So, he kicked it out a little bit to the left to give himself room to turn northbound on Glaspie, and when he did that, a car came up in the right turn lane to also turn on Glaspie, but didn’t give himself enough room and got kind of sandwiched between the curb and the truck.”

Thankfully, the driver of the car was not injured, and both parties were able to escape the incident with minimal vehicular damage.

“Both vehicles are drivable,” Solwold shared. “The car just lost his bumper and he went on his merry way. No injuries, the bumper damage can be fixed later, and after the information was given to the officer, they both went their separate ways and drove off.”

Taking the confusion for the truck driver created by the detour into account, neither party was issued a citation. For the police report, the truck was deemed to be at fault for the contact.