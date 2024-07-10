Car wash fundraiser to support late firefighter’s family

The Oxford Fire Fighters Union IAFF L4763 and 42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation are teaming up to raise funds to help late firefighter Shawn Goldie’s family attend the Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial event in September.

Firefighters and Oxford students will hold the car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 at Oxford Fire Station 1, 96 N. Washington St.

On Sept. 21, the International Association of Fire Fighters will have its annual memorial event in Colorado Springs, Colorado honoring the memory those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Goldie passed away in 2023 from job-related cancer. His name will be added to the memorial at the ceremony.

Goldie was a member of the St. Clair Shores Fire Department from 1997 until his retirement in April 2022, ending his career there as a battalion chief. But he was not ready to retire and joined the Oxford Fire Department, starting over as a firefighter, said Oxford Fire Chief Matt Majestic.

For anyone who cannot attend the car wash fundraiser but would still like to make a donation, those can be dropped off or mailed to the fire department. – J.N.