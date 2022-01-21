Carl Holcomb, 81

Carl Ward Holcomb passed away unexpectedly at home in Oxford on January 16, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Oliver, daughter, Kathleen Holcomb-Bentz of Hagerstown, MD; step-daughter, Theresa Harrelson of Tiburon, CA; son Carl Holcomb, Jr. of Gaylord; and sister Anita St. Clair of Oxford.

He was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Doris Holcomb, sister Nancy Lewis, and brothers Ron and Larry Holcomb.

Carl was born December 26, 1940 in Gingellville to Otis and Doris Holcomb. He graduated from Oxford High School and then married Sharon Oliver. He worked at Production Gear for 10 years as a machinist and he also worked as a millwright for General Motors at Fisher Body in Pontiac, SPO-Dayton Plains and Milford Proving Grounds and retired after 35 years of service.

Carl joined the military in 1959 and was a member of the Amvets and American Legion Post 108.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9. Interment with military honors will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly on Wednesday, January 26, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Wounded Warriors Project or a memorial mass in Carl’s name.