Carnacchio continues to benefit Oxford/Orion FISH

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Before joining Oxford Township as Communications and Grants Manager in November 2019, C.J. Carnacchio spent two decades as a staff writer and editor at The Oxford Leader.

While still shy of the one-year anniversary at his current post, the impact Carnacchio has made through his efforts to secure funding for the township has been evident from the moment he assumed the position.

One of the local organizations most benefitted by Carnacchio’s presence with the township is Oxford/Orion FISH. Located at 1060 South Lapeer Road, FISH, a nonprofit, has been providing our neighbors in need with free, emergency food since its founding in 1973.

Authorized by Township Supervisor William “Bill” Dunn to write grants on FISH’s behalf when Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer implemented her “Safer at Home” executive order in March, Carnacchio has secured a total of $27,400 for the organization from six different sources.

The most recent of these, a $2,500 COVID-19 Response Grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation, was awarded on October 13.

“This grant was approved as part of our COVID-19 relief efforts,” Consumers Energy Foundation Secretary/Treasurer Carolyn Bloodworth said, via Carnacchio.

“The Consumers Energy Foundation made the tough decision to suspend regular grantmaking to focus on assisting nonprofits providing critical programs and services for Michigan’s children, vulnerable seniors and neighbors in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We felt strongly that supporting your organization was an important part of our response.”

Carnacchio, who submitted the proposal to the foundation on April 21, shared, “Oxford Township is extremely grateful to Consumers Energy Foundation for lending a helping hand to FISH and the many residents it is serving during this difficult time.

“This money will be put to good use. It will help feed local individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. It will give hope to those who need it most.”

FISH will use this $2,500 to purchase food for its pantry, which can be picked up or distributed to those in need.

Carnacchio’s previous successful grant-seeking efforts for the nonprofit include $20,000 from United Way for Southeastern Michigan, $2,000 from Kroger Co. of Michigan, $1,500 from Farmers Insurance, $1,000 from the Delta Dental Foundation, and $400 from the ALDI Smart Kids program.

In addition to the monies he has secured for FISH, Carnacchio has garnered $79,175.98 for the township through grants and donations.

When factoring in the FISH amount, this brings his 11-month total to 106,575.98. Now that can be called a successful first year!

“No (one) should go to bed hungry,” Supervisor Dunn added. “The township has always been a strong supporter of FISH. We’re happy to assist them in their efforts to keep cupboards stocked and stomachs filled.”

The Consumers Energy Foundation, the charitable branch of Michigan’s largest energy provider, distributed more than $11.5 million to nonprofits throughout the state in 2019. If you are interested in learning more about the foundation, their website is ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

FISH, while not currently accepting food donations because of COVID-19, is greatly appreciative of any monetary donations. If you would like to find out how you can benefit the organization, either through a donation or volunteering your time, feel free to visit their website, oxfordorionfish.org, or give them a telephone call at (248) 628-3933.