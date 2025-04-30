Carol Halsey, 86

Carol (Stehle) Halsey, 86, died at her home in Interlochen on Jan. 30, 2025. Her last days battling bladder cancer found her entire family at her bedside. Carol lived on the campus of Kingsbury School for

many years. She is deeply missed by her family and friends and remembered fondly by the school community. Carol is survived by her husband, Dick Halsey; children Sally (Gary) Thompson of Traverse City, Thom (Tammy) Halsey of Clarkston, and Doug (Susan Fleming) of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; grandchildren Veronica Thompson (Adam Salomone), Erica (John) Sabo, Madeline Thompson (Jeff Sklarin), Finna Halsey, and Tanner Halsey; and great-grandchildren Elin and Sig Sabo. She is also survived by her brother Russell (Judy) Stehle of Westland, Michigan, and her aunt who was more like a sister to her, Beverly Ennis of Traverse City, as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Russ and Carol, and brother Wayne Stehle. A celebration of life for Carol will be held at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park in Traverse City on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10-11 a.m.