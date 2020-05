Connect on Linked in

Carol J Roberts, 78, formerly of Lake Orion passed away on April 22, 2020 in Ocala,

Florida. She was born on Sept. 8, 1941.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Philip Roberts of Ocala; son Chris of North Branch, Michigan, step daughter Shelly of Manistique, Michigan and sister Janice Beaster of Belleville, Michigan. She is also survived by several niece’s and nephew’s.

Interment will be in Square Lake Cemetery in Lake Orion.

A memorial service will be at a later date.