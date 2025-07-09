Cars cruise to Washington Square on Wednesday

OXFORD — Classic car owners cruised to Washington Square on July 2 for the Oxford DDA’s weekly summer car cruise.

The cruise is part of the DDA’s Summer Nights events that bring activities to downtown Oxford for residents to take part in.

Car cruises are organized by Scott Taylor, co-owner of Sick Pizza Company, who told the Oxford Leader last year a goal for the event is to benefit the businesses in the area.

Mick Welch, who has lived in Oxford for 35 years, has attended the shows since their beginning, and brought his four-speed 1966 Corvette convertible to Washington Square. He said the shows provide an opportunity to get to know people.

John McMillion of Clarkston attended his first show of the year on Wednesday with his 1962 Cadillac, and said he enjoys going to different shows to see a variety of cars.

The shows take place from 5-8 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 14. – J.G.