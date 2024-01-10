Cassandra Preseren joins View Newspaper Group team

OXFORD — View Newspaper Group is proud to announce that Cassandra Preseren has joined the team as a sales and branding specialist. Preseren will work with Emily Caswell, brand manager and Pete Clinton, advertising director and focus on advertising, marketing, account management, event planning and community networking events.

Preseren brings almost 20 years of experience, an MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Michigan State University. She is an Oakland County native and after living in Germany for a decade, she now resides in Brandon Township with her husband and four children.

“I am thrilled to join this growing local newspaper group filled with hard-working and passionate individuals like myself,” said Preseren. “With my strong background, enthusiasm, and positive energy, I look forward to making a big impact at View Newspaper Group.”

After graduation from Michigan State University in 2004, Presern moved to Minneapolis, Minn. to work in the buying office for Marshall Field’s (currently Macy’s). She later moved to Chicago to work in the buying office for Claire’s and later at Wilson Sporting Goods in global marketing and planning. During her time at Wilson, she also completed her MBA with an emphasis on marketing and entrepreneurship. She and her husband relocated to Cologne, Germany where she assimilated to life in Europe and welcomed all four of her children. She continued to work in marketing and planning and eventually opened her own consulting business. After 10 years in Germany, she and her family moved to Brandon Township, not far from where she grew up. Since being back, she has thoroughly enjoyed reconnecting with the community and being close to her extended family.

Preseren, who was already an avid reader of View Newspaper Group’s Ortonville publication, The Citizen, feels strongly about the impact of her new role.

“Quality of life is driven by community involvement and View Newspaper Group is facilitating the opportunity for every citizen to get engaged,” she said. “We are helping improve the quality of life for everyone in our communities and I am grateful to be in such a rewarding position.”

Preseren looks forward to partnering with local businesses and making meaningful relationships in the community.

Outside of work, Preseren enjoys the outdoors, skiing, cooking, gardening, tennis, swimming, traveling, and most of all, the small special moments with her family. She is an active member at the local Croatian American lodge and is fluent in both Croatian and German. She enjoys volunteering in various community/service events and at her children’s schools. Her guiding principle is integrity and favorite quote is, “They may forget what you said – but they will never forget how you made them feel.” – Carl W. Buehner