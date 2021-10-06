Cat’s offense comes to life, scores 49 in road win

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford High School varsity Wildcats kept their away-game winning streak alive last week with a 49-42 win over the Southfield Arts & Tech Warriors. The victory improved Oxford’s record to 2-4 overall, and 2-2 in the Oakland Athletic Association (OAA) Red Division.

“It’s a tale of two halves,” Zach Line, Oxford head coach, said. “At the end of the game the only message to your team is ‘That’s football.’ You’re gonna face adversity but I think they took a big step in finishing the game.”

Salvino Vackaro, John Asciutto, Brady Carpenter and Tate Myre all stood out to Line for their performances against Southfield. But for as nice as another tick in the win column looks, Line is still finding ways for the team to improve.

“I think on

all sides of the ball it’s nice because we won the game and there’s a lot of things we could improve on,” Line said. “Just learning how, when you get a big lead, to close and make teams earn their way so they have to use the clock. It comes back to some of the communication things that we’re getting better and better at every week. This is another great opportunity for us to get better and grow as a team.”

This Friday’s road game sees the Wildcats traveling to the east side of Rochester Hills and taking on the Stoney Creek Cougars. Stoney, which sports a 3-3 overall and 1-3 OAA Red record, recently fell 7-24 to the Lake Orion Dragons.

“They rally to the ball really well,” Line said of the Cougar defense. “They’re feisty, they tackle well in space; a well rounded football team at the end of the day. Football comes down to blocking and tackling, so they’re doing a good job at that. We’ll pick up the tempo a little this week and we’ll be ready to go.”

The Wildcats look to keep their on-the-road winning streak alive against Stoney Creek on Oct. 8. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and tickets can be bought at the gate. Stoney Creek High School is located at 6755 Sheldon Rd. in Rochester Hills, only a short drive following Orion Rd. to Rochester Rd.