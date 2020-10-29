‘Cats wraps up regular season, set to begin MHSAA District play



By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

In their final quad meet of the year, the Oxford Wildcats traveled to Notre Dame Preparatory to clash with the Fighting Irish, Lake Orion Dragons, and Clarkston Wolves on October 21.

Delivering a nearly flawless performance, Oxford won all three matches, taking six of the seven total sets.

Beginning their evening by facing the host Irish, the Wildcats prevailed in two sets, 25-23, 25-21.

The second match of the event ending up being the closest, a 2-1 victory over Lake Orion. Oxford won the first set, 25-22, but the Dragons took the second, 25-16, setting up a third-set tiebreaker.

In as close of a margin as possible, the Wildcats topped their rival to the south, 25-23.

Closing out the quad, Oxford battled the Oakland Activities Association (OAA) Red Division champion Wolves, the only team to finish ahead of them in the standings.

Having faced Clarkston twice already this season, this familiarity came in handy as the Wildcats swept the Wolves, who many consider one of the top-10 Division I teams in the state, 2-0.

The first set was 25-19, while the second set was slightly closer, 25-22.

To round out their regular season, Oxford welcomed the Northville Mustangs and Birmingham Seaholm Maples to the Ian Smith Gymnasium for a tri meet on October 26.

Down three starters, including seniors Emma LaBarge and Molly Miller, the Wildcats dropped each match in two sets.

First up was Northville, who emerged, 25-21, 25-16. The Seaholm score was a little bit tighter, 27-25, 25-16.

Despite these losses, Oxford concluded their strong regular season with a record of 21-9 and a 51-25 mark in their 76 completed sets.

LaBarge was out with a sprained ankle suffered in the quad at Walled Lake Central on October 17, and Miller was nursing a foot injury. The coaching staff is hopeful both girls can return for Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) district play.

Speaking of which, single-elimination districts will begin for the Wildcats on Wednesday, November 4 at Holly High School. Oxford will face the winner of the November 2 match between Lake Orion and the Waterford Mott Corsairs.

Clarkston will tango with the host Bronchos in the other district semifinal on November 4, with the winners squaring off in the district championship the following day, Thursday, November 5.