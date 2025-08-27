Celebrating 75 Years of Marriage Ed and Isabel Triest

Congratulations to Ed and Isabel Triest of Oxford, who celebrated their remarkable 75th wedding anniversary on Aug. 5, 2025.

Ed and Isabel were married in 1950 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Pontiac, Michigan, and have called Oxford home since. Ed, a proud World War II U.S. Navy veteran, owned and operated Ed’s Sunoco in Oxford for over 50 years before retiring in 2002. Now 98 years old, Ed continues his daily visits to his beloved wife Isabel, who resides at The Beehive Home of Oxford.

They are the proud parents of three children: Brian Triest, Ann (Triest) and her husband DavidWilkins and Eddie Triest. They are also loving grandparents to Elizabeth Wilkins and Joseph Wilkins, who enjoy staying closely connected through frequent calls and FaceTime from New York and Colorado.

Their incredible 75 years together is a beautiful testament to love, dedication, and family. Happy Anniversary, Ed and Isabel!