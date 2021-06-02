Celebrating Pastor Service

Oakwood Community Church will celebrate the life of Pastor Bob Service this Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Pastor Service passed away on March 26, 2020 after battling melanoma cancer for over four years. He was 85.

Church officials ask those who wish to attend to RSVP as soon as possible. Lunch will be served at noon. To register, go to www.oakwoodcc.org/events.

Oakwood Community Church is located at 5791 Oakwood Road., just west of Baldwin Road.