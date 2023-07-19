Celebrating strawberry season

Olivia Rainey enjoys a strawberry ice cream sundae served by the Addison Township Fire Department during the annual Addison Township Fire Department Strawberry Festival on Saturday, July 15. Photos by Wendi Reardon Price

There was something for everyone during the annual Addison Township

Fire Department Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

One of the favorite stops was for an ice cream sundae served by the fire department. Then, it was time to explore the different games, contests and booths while also checking out the the classic cars on display and catching the derby car races.

Everyone lined up on Elmwood at 4 p.m to watch the parade, which of course included candy for kids to catch and to enjoy.

Live music started shortly after the parade and bands played at the stage

until 10:15 p.m. Don’t miss out on next year’s event. For more information, please visit

www.leonardstrawberryfestival.com.

~Wendi Reardon Price