Census 2020 update

As of Aug. 12, Oxfor’s response rate was 83.4 percent; Addison (76 percent).

The U.S. Census Bureau will end all counting efforts for the 2020 census on Sept. 30, a month sooner than previously announced, the bureau’s director confirmed in a statement. That includes critical door-knocking efforts and collecting responses online, over the phone and by mail.

If you have not yet done so, you can complete the census online at my2020census.gov, or by calling 844-330-2020.