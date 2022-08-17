Chadwick Billgren, 37

Chadwick Daniel Billgren of Houghton Lake passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2022. He was 37 years old. Chad is the grandson of the late Howard Mersino and Shiela Mersino; son of Daniel Clair Billgren and Kimberly Billgren; and brother of Paul Nelson and his wife, Jackie.

He is also survived by his fiancée Ashley and her kids Nevaeh and John; his aunt Katrina Roberts; his uncle Chuck and wife Angela; his uncle Jer and wife Brenda and their kids Chad, Ryan, Kara and Kyle, and by his cousin’s, James, wife Lindsay and their daughters Braelynn and Harper; Kristen and her kids La Ava and Kai; Rachel and her daughter Lily; Austin and Wyett; Howie and his son’s Howie 4th and Curtis; Morgan and daughter Nalah; Nicole and Brandon, their daughters Madison and Rian and son Jack; and Lindsey and Aiden and their son Grayson. Many other family members that are surviving Chad is his aunt Cheryl Sherman and his aunt Jackie Billgren; Kate Billgren and her sons Jacob and Brendan Putnam, Michael Billgren Jr. and his wife Robbie, his cousins Adam (Christa) Sherman and their kids, Caleb, Hailey, Christian and Hunter; Jesse (Elizabeth) Sherman and their kids Jackson, Mallory and Oliver; Stacey Kesler; Samantha (Kenton) and their kids Hunter and Minneyah; and Amanda (Joe) Kensa; and several other great aunts, great uncles and more cousins.

Chad was preceded in death by his grandfather Clair Billgren, grandmother Nora Ann Billgren, uncle Gerald Sherman, uncle Michael Billgren Sr., aunt Kathleen Ludwig, his 3 great uncles, James Dunn, Roy Fredline and Bob Eargood; and 3 cousins Ryan Kinkle, Matt Eargood and Scott Lamphier

Funeral services were on August 6, at the Oxford Free Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Interment followed at Marlette Cemetery.