Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for little free library

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for a little free library on May 13 at Seymour Lake Park’s Kids Kingdom. The Library book stand is now nationally registered and adopted by the Daughters of the American Revolution and Oxford Library.

Cutting the ribbon is Oxford High School sophomore Owen Ray, 16, who built the library as a part of his Eagle Project. Ray said the library contains a mix of children’s books and books for adults. – J.G.