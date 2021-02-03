Chamber to hold virtual ‘State of the Community’

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce will continue its annual State of the Community Breakfast and Leadership Awards next month, albeit virtually. The event will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Everyone is welcome to “hear from local officials as they speak on the state of the community, get a better understanding of what their positions are, and what the future holds for Oxford.”

This year’s lineup of speakers includes U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin from Michigan’s 8th Congressional District; County Commissioner Mike

Spisz, an Oxford resident who represents District 3 and is the Republican Minority Caucus Chair; and Brian Travis, MDOT Construction Engineer for the M- 24 project.

Other speakers represent both Oxford Township and Village. Oxford Village Police Chief and Chamber President Mike Solwold, Village Manager Joe Madore and Township Supervisor Jack Curtis will each speak as well.

Tickets are $10 for Chamber members, $15 for non-members. Folks can register at Oxfordchamber.net or by calling 248-628-0410.

Chamber members will also have a virtual networking opportunity with a list of speakers’ and attendees’ virtual business cards.

A Zoom link will be emailed prior to the event, and registrants will have an opportunity to submit questions to speakers.

Even though it is virtual this year, breakfast will still be served! Attendees will receive a coupon for a free regular coffee and Bagel Bomb or pastry from Evergreens Coffee and Bakeshop.