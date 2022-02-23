Chamber’s State of the Community back in person

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual State of the Community Breakfast and Leadership Awards on March 7. Running from 8:30-10 a.m., the event will be in person at Independence Village of Waterstone and recorded by Oxford Community Television.

Guest speakers this year are Alexa Kramer, the Small Business Association of Michigan’s director of government operations; Joe Madore, Village of Oxford manager; Jack Curtis, Charter Township of Oxford supervisor and Lisa McClain (R-Bruce), currently representing the 10th District in the House of Representatives and a candidate for the newly-formed 9th district.

Despite the presence of only one political party among the speakers, Chamber Executive Director Amy Desotell says the guest speakers will be “bipartisan” and avoid being political.

“They are both going to be talking about what will benefit our small businesses in the year to come,” Desotell said. “It will just be resources and things that will be of value to the small businesses.”

The Chamber will announce a scholarship partnership with Genisys Credit Union, the details of which will be revealed at the event.

Tickets are available online at oxfordchamber.net/communitybreakfast and are $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-members. There will be networking opportunities before and after the event.