Championship games start Friday

Cats 4-0 in league play

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Dating to their doubleheader split with the Chippewa Valley Big Reds on April 23, the Oxford Wildcats softball program has won six-straight games, bringing their 2021 record to 15-5 (4-0 Oakland Activities Association Red Division).

Occupying first-place in their division, the Wildcats, who are coached by Kenny Allen, have outscored the opposition, 60-10, in their league games, two of which came against the Clarkston Wolves and the other two against the North Farmington Raiders.

In their twin bill with North Farmington on May 4, which featured scores of 12-0 and 17-7, right fielder Alexis Stoll and second baseman Alexis Cardona, both of whom are seniors, collected a quartet of hits, going 4-for-5 and 4-for-10, respectively.

The team’s leadoff hitter since Opening Day on April 6, Cardona has signed to continue her student-athlete career with the Grand Rapids-based Davenport Panthers, a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II program who competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).

Junior Abby Witt worked the first Raider game, throwing 37 of her 44 pitches for strikes, allowing just four hits, and striking out four. Her sister, sophomore Ashlyn Witt, threw a complete game of her own in the nightcap, finishing with seven strikeouts.

Oxford was scheduled to put their win streak on the line against the Blue Water Area Conference’s North Branch Broncos on May 7, but the two contests were rained out.

The Wildcats played their final two home league games of the campaign on Tuesday, which came against the Rochester Adams Highlanders, and will head to Richmond High School to tangle with the Blue Devils, the 2016 Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division 2 state champions, on Friday, with the first game beginning at 4:30 p.m.