Changes for Oxford Township Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

During the Oxford Township Board of Trustees meeting on May 13, held remotely via Zoom video conference, a total of six personnel moves were made to the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

First, Trustee Jack Curtis, a popular candidate to replace Supervisor Bill Dunn in November, announced his immediate resignation from the Planning Commission.

Curtis’ resignation was necessary because Trustee Jonathan Nold, who was appointed on April 22, also serves on the Planning Commission and the Board of Trustees is limited to one representative on both the Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Nold was appointed as the board’s ex-officio Planning Commission representative through November 20, 2020, essentially inheriting Curtis’ previous role.

In a subsequent move, Nold stepped down from the Zoning Board of Appeals, allowing Meg Knauf to take his place. Knauf is also a member of the Planning Commission, appointed to a three-year term on December 18, 2018, spanning January 1, 2019-December 31, 2021.

Knauf’s appointment to the Zoning Board of Appeals is effective through December 31, 2020.

Lastly, Korey Bailey announced his resignation from the Zoning Board of Appeals. Bailey was immediately appointed to the Planning Commission, filling the spot initially vacated by Nold. Like Knauf, Bailey’s appointment runs through December 31.

While board meetings are not currently happening in-person, the public is still welcome to join the virtual conference and offer their input at the appropriate times, like in a normal meeting.

If you would like further information on how to access these virtual meetings, the Oxford Township Office, located at 300 Dunlap Road, can be reached at (248) 628-9787. The township’s website, oxfordtownship.net, features a contact information directory for your elected officials, as well.