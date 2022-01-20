Charisse Garet, 65

Oxford resident Charisse Marie Garet (nee Menzie) passed away on January 5, 2022. She was 65-years-old.

She is the daughter of the late Robert and Laura Menzie, beloved wife of David; loving mother of Stephanie and Jacqueline Garet; dear sister of James (Kim) Menzie and Lori (John) Marentic; sister-in-law of Kathy Garet, Amy Armand (Henry), Jennifer (Alan) Manna, and Jerry Garet. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, niblings, and her beloved dog Doc Holiday who she and Dave adopted a year ago.

Chari grew up in Lake Orion and graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1974. She received her degree in Microbiology from Eastern Michigan University and worked at Beyer Hospital in Ypsilanti and the UM Hospital Burn Center.

She and David married in 1980 and moved to Oxford Township in 1986. She retired in 2017 after working more than 30 years in the Lab at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac.

Her great interests were concerts, art and especially photography, being a member of the Lake Orion Band Boosters and working on the LOHS multi-year reunion every summer until a few years ago. She insisted that her children should grow up with a dog in the family.

Chari made friends wherever she went and along with friends she made growing up in Bunny Run she still had friends from grade school, high school, college and all of the places she worked.

A celebration of her life and her interment at Eastlawn Cemetery in Orion Township will be on a later date. www.modetzfuneralhomes.com/contact/orion

In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials may be made to Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, islandshas.wixsite.com/ishas.