Charles A. Heulitt

Charles “Charlie” A. Heulitt, passed away on April 14, 2014 in Novi, Michigan. He was born 1937 in New Jersey.

Charlie was the loving, devoted husband of 48 years to Nancy. Dear father of Chad (Cameron), Robert, Christine Dager (Dave), Michael (Marci), and Matthew (Stephany). Loving grandfather to David, Addison, Catherine, Katherine, David, and Matthew.

A graduate of GMI, Charlie worked at GM for over 35 years. He loved building things, fixing things, and assembling car models. He was an avid golfer and was very active in his church community. Charlie was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He always had a knack for a well-timed “Dad joke.” He was a kind and gentle man who was so welcoming and easy to be with. He will be greatly missed by all.

A small family funeral will be held at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church. We are looking forward to having a celebration of life with all of his friends and family at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, Walled Lake, MI or the Salvation Army. Online condolences to ObrienSullivanFuneralHome.com.