Charles Blovits, 81

Charles “Chuck” William Blovits, passed away on July 8, 2022 in his Oxford, home. He was 81 years old.

He was a loving husband to his wife Ada Marie Blovits. Loving father to Chris Blovits, Jason Mallory, Leland Scott, Linda McBride, Edwin McBride, and Rosanne Scott. He was loved dearly by his grandchildren, Edwin McBride, Angela McBride, David Scott, and Kevin Scott. You will always have a place in our hearts and minds as we loved you very much and will never forget you!

A memorial service was Saturday July 16 at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, Oxford.