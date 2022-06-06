Charles Garrard, 75

Former Oxford resident Charles “Charlie” William Garrard, passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis on May 31, 2022. He was 75 and a resident of Metamora. He was born on October 7, 1946



Charlie is survived by his wife, Mary Margaret (née Butterfield, Boyle) Garrard; stepson, Lowell T. (Tracy) Boyle, Jr. and their children, Owen, Anna, and Greyson; stepson, Mike (Pam) Gardner, and their children Valerie and Read; and stepdaughter Melinda (Matt) Roberston, and their children Rowen and Vaughan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Hazel Garrard.

Charlie was a graduate of Oxford High School in 1964 and a graduate of Oakland University. He was employed by Ford Motor Company for 25 years as Process Engineer. He was a member of: Oxford Lions Club since 1972, Fishing Buddies, Emmaus Reunion Group, and Bible Study Fellowship.

He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events, touring the lake on his pontoon boat, watching college and professional sporting events, especially football, basketball and baseball.

Charlie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Monday, June 6, from 2-5 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 5 p.m. Memorials may be made to Oxford/Orion FISH.