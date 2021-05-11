Charles Johnson, 55

Charles G Johnson, 55, of Leonard, MI went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2021. He passed away unexpectedly from Covid-Pneumonia.

He was born in Pontiac to parents Gunnar and Mary Johnson. Charles, also known as Chuck, Charlie, or Chuckles, graduated from Romeo High School in 1984. After high school he moved to Holland, MI where he began an apprenticeship with his cousin at his auto body shop for a couple of years. Chuck continued to work in the auto body industry for the next 35 years.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 29 years, Krista; his children, Kyle and Nicole; his parents, Gunnar and Mary Johnson; and his sister, Jody (Barry) Tapert of Dryden, nephew Jacob, niece Alexandra. Also, brother-in-law, to John (Andrea) Kitchner of Oxford, nephews Michael, David and Jack and son-in-law to Linda and Pat Kitchner of Lake Orion.

Sgt. Charles Johnson was a dedicated member of the community, working with the Addison Township Fire Department since 2004 as well as being on the Strawberry Festival committee for many years. The fire department was his second family. He made many friends and touched many lives. He was always lending a helping hand to all who needed it, whether it was helping someone fix a car, move, work on a house, giving an ear to listen when needed, or helping someone on the fire department with extra training. He was always there when you needed him. He was a loving son, going over to his parents every morning to have coffee and check up on them. “Chuckles” was always impressing upon you his wonderful humor. He was known as a jokester for his many jokes and pranks, even going so far as to dressing up in fun costumes every year for golf outings (even though they always threatened to kick him out because he didn’t meet dress code). His positivity and smile were contagious. He always brightened up a room. Chuck had a great impact on a lot of people in the community and will be well remembered by many. His smile and laughter will always be in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel.