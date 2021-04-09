Charles Marion, Jr., 47

Ortonville residen Charles George Marion, Jr., died March 30, 2021. He was 47.

Charles was born January 26, 1974 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Linnea (nee Pearsall) Tichenor and Charles George Marion. He is survived by his mother, Linnea (James Robert) Tichenor and Charles Marion; his son, Charles George Marion, III; two brothers, Gregory (Rachel) Marion and Matthew Marion; nieces and nephews, Seth Marion, Gregory Marion, Jr., Rebekah Marion, Aubriana Marion, Alana Marion, Dominic Marion and Logan Marion; also survived by several great nieces and nephews.

Charles was a 1992 graduate of Brandon High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and was involved with the rescue of Scott O’Grady. He was a self-employed carpenter who also enjoyed fishing, disc golf and Texas Hold-Em in his off time.

Funeral services April 7, 2021 at Family Community Church of the Nazarene Goodrich, Michigan. Pastor Gary Loudermilk, officiating. Interment followed at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville. Memorial donations may be made to the family for an education fund for his son. To send a condolence to the family go to VillageFH.com