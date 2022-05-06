Charles Schram, 81

Oxford resident Charles Maurice Schram passed away May 4, 2022. He was 81. Charles was born on November 21, 1940.

Beloved husband of Maureen for 60 years; loving father of Mark (Ann) Schram, Rodney (Justine) Schram; Cherished papa of Mitchell (Anne) Schram, Megan (Brenton Bober) Schram, Mallory (Nathan) Polaniec, Nicholas (Amanda) Pomante; Great grandfather of Lydia, Ellis, Everett, Arlen, Elliot, Alexandra; Brother of John Schram, and the late Barbara Labarge.

He was an avid bowler, and loved golfing. He worked and retired from General Motors for about 40 years. After his retirement he took a part-time job with The Oxford Leader working on the printing press, mail room and delivering The Leader to newsstands. He did this for about 10 years.

Funeral Serviceare Tuesday May, 10 at 2 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Family will receive friends that day from noon until time of the funeral.