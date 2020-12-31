Charles Wolle, Sr., 83

Charles (Chuck) H. Wolle Sr., 83, of Leonard passed away early Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Ascension Hospital in Rochester Hills surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born on November 10, 1937 in Rochester to Chriss and Helen (Walberg) Wolle. He was a longtime resident of Leonard.

Charles attended school in Leonard, Almont and Oxford. From 1955-1958, Charles served in the United States Army where he served in Lebanon, Turkey and Germany. Following his time in the Army, Charles worked for General Motors until he retired.

Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly, his son Charles (Ginger) Wolle Jr., daughter Lora (Fred) Richardson, his four grandchildren, James (Saralynn) Richardson, Kylee Richardson, Haylee Wolle and Delaney Wolle, his brother Gary (Ann) Wolle and several nieces and nephews. Charles will be greatly missed by all.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Chriss and Helen, and sister Shirley.

Charles was a member of the Dryden Wesleyan Church. He was also a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association. Charles enjoyed his family, bragging about his grandchildren and teasing and picking on his family members and those close to him. He also loved fishing, snowmobiling, the outdoors, camping, traveling, shooting and reading. He especially loved traveling out west and to Utah. Charles will be fondly remembered for his love to laugh as well as the stories that he always told.

A memorial service is Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Dryden Wesleyan Church 5274 Main St., Dryden. Donations can be made in Charles’ name to the National Rifle Association or the Dryden Wesleyan Church.Online condolences can be left at www.LynchandSonsOxford.com.