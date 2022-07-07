Charmaine Kennedy, 85

Charmaine B. Kennedy passed away on July 4, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born December 13, 1936 in Gladwin to Leo and Irene (Bryant) Villeneuve. Charmaine (Char) was the beloved mother to her three children, Todd Kennedy, Sean Kennedy, and Heather (Kennedy) Shoots, and treasured grandmother to Allyson, Walker, Ryan, Jenna, Julia, Carson, Ava Grace, and Brennan. She is also the loving sister or Gail, Yvonne, Joseph, and late Lorraine and Jeannine. Charmaine is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Charmaine was a healer who practiced nursing in multiple different fields but the most recent was Addiction Recovery nursing. She had such a loving and compassionate heart that was felt by all whom she touched. In her final days, what she gave of herself in life, was returned by other healers at her Assisted Living Facility. It was very evident how much she was loved as there was a steady flow of caregivers coming in to pay respect to her and share how much they loved her and how she was their “favorite” resident. Charmaine had an uncanny way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the world. She loved to give of herself and was known for her famous rolls and baked goods! She regularly donated meals and her goodies to the church.

Diagnosed with Cognitive Dementia about 10 years ago, she lived with the disease gracefully and gratefully with only a very loving nature about her. She loved us all fiercely until she finally decided she was done here on earth.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life is on Tuesday, July 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N Lapeer Road, Lake Orion at 11 am. Friends and family are invited to visit at church beginning at 10:30 am. Memorial luncheon is immediately following mass at Boulder Pointe Golf Club, 1 Champions Circle, Oxford, MI. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made at the Alzheimer’s Foundation.