Chemical spill on M-24 causes headaches for drivers

The Oxford Fire Department responded to the report of a chemical spill on N. Lapeer and Metamora roads, Thursday June 10 at 1:35 p.m. Chief Pete Scholz and Assistant Chief Matt Majestic arrived to find a State Police officer on scene blocking the south bound lanes of N. Lapeer .

According to reports, transport truck carrying multiple containers of a two-part polymer coating material, had a container fall off the truck when turning. The container landed upside down and had leaked approximately 80 gallons on to the south bound lanes of N. Lapeer.

The Oxford Fire Department responded with eight personnel with an Engine and the Heavy Rescue truck. All south bound traffic was detoured on to Metamora Road.

The Oakland County Hazardous Material Team responded with three trucks and product to control the spill. A product was distributed on the spill to absorb the spilled product. Air monitoring was conducted throughout the exercise by the Hazardous Materials Team to check for any Hazards and found none. A commercial spill response contactor cleaned up the spilled material and removed it.