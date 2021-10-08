Cheryl Crisman, 62

Former Oxford resident Cheryl L. Crisman of Traunik died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at U.P. Health Systems Marquette. She was 62.

She was born on January 21, 1959 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Clifford and Doris (Smith) Crisman. Cheryl grew up in Oxford and graduated from Oxford High School. She raised her two sons in Oxford, and when they were in middle school, she decided to go back to school herself. Cheryl earned her License Practical Nurse degree from Oakland Community College and began her career as an LPN.

She worked at many different nursing homes and care facilities from Oxford, Traverse City, Lake Orion, and Norlite in Marquette.

Cheryl met Gary McMinn, and their love for hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors bonded them closer and closer. The love for the outdoors moved them to their home in Traunik, where every day they were surrounded by nature. Cheryl was a fun loving and spontaneous. She would often show up on a weekend at her son’s homes with no plan but turn it into a fun weekend of going to garage sales and picking with Craig or day on the lake with Jake. She was a great mother and even better grandma. Cheryl loved every minute she spent with her granddaughter Emma.

She is survived by her two sons – Jake Shagena of Lake Orion and Craig (Nicolette) Shagena of Lapeer; granddaughter – Emma; longtime partner – Gary McMinn of Traunik; siblings – June (Larry) Brewer, Donna (Larry) Lake, Brenda (Glen) VanAlstien, Martha (Dean) Cooper, and Tim Crisman; sister-in-law – Karen Crisman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents – Clifford and Doris; and brothers – Clifford and Merl Crisman.

Services are on Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning at 5 p.m. with a Memorial Service then Celebration of Life at 6 at the home of Tim Crisman, 1791 Coats Rd. Oxford, MI 48371.

Cheryl’s obituary and online guestbook may be viewed and signed at bowermanfuneralhome.net.