Christmas concert practices start soon

It’s still only August, but the ladies of the Classic Chorale are gearing up for a holiday season full of song.

According to group member Pat McGowan, the Classic Chorale are a group of women “who love to sing three-part harmony.” The community chorus has members from Oxford, Lake Orion, Hadley, Ortonville and other surrounding towns who have sung together for the last 41 years. They meet/practice every Tuesday evening, from 7 to 8:30 at the Oxford Free Methodist Church, 790 S. Lapeer Rd. The first practice is Sept. 12.

“(For us) the Christmas season begins on September 12th and will conclude with a concert on December 2,” McGowan said. “On the first Saturday of May we welcome Spring in with a second concert.”

The singers are directed by Vicki Schrauger. Schrauger has directed the singers for four years. She said the group is usually comprised of 20 women, but if more signed up to sing, “That would be wonderful!”

Classic Choral invites women who are interested to join the group. “Previous choir experience is helpful but not necessary and auditions are not required,” she said. “It helps to read music and to be able to follow stronger singers.”

Schrauger said the Christmas concert is usually between an hour and 90-minutes long and is performed at Oxford Free Methodist Church.

Women interested can contact Director Schrauger via email at vsschrauger@gmail.com or by calling 248-574-4262. — Don Rush