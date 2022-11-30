Christmas ‘extravaganza’ in Leonard

 Find your Santa hats and jingle bells and get ready for the Christmas Extravaganza in Leonard Village on Dec. 4. Scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. in downtown there’s plenty of cheer to happen like the Gingerbread House Contest at Rowland Hall, craft/vendor and baked good sales, live Christmas music by the JDB Band and the Oxford Middle School Honors Orchestra, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony and that right-jolly, old elf Santa will visit, too. For more information and times for individual events visit the website VillageofLeonard.org

