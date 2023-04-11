Christopher Smith, 48

Christopher James Smith, age 48 was born July 9,1974 in Port Huron, Michigan. Chris is survived by his wife, Nicole and his two son’s Jack and Lukas, parents Gary and Pamela Smith, brother Adam (Tasha) Smith, Sister Emily Smith (Bill Schumacher), Brother Abraham (Teanne) Smith, Brother Noah (Tammi) Smith and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Chris was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to go fishing and hunting. He was a kind, loving and caring father, son, brother and uncle.

Chris worked for the Oxford Schools transportation department where he was a dispatcher and substitute bus driver.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11 a.m.. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 1-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.