Cindy Kalbfleisch, 71

Lakeville Lake resident Cindy Patrell Kalbfleisch, 71, was the daughter of the late Albert (John) and Kathryn Patrell passed away with her family by her side late Sunday, April 11, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband, David Kalbfleisch of Leonard, her sister Antoinette Futo and Greg Futo of Cheboygan. Her daughters Jacquelyn Price (Troy Heck) of Oxford, and Katrina Liebenow and Charles Liebenow of Lakeville Lake. Her granddaughters Abigail and Allison Liebenow.

A small memorial service is on Friday (April 23, 2021) at 10 a.m. at St. Clements church in Romeo.