Cindy Marshall, 67, of Oxford, passed away suddenly on October 19, 2021.

Cindy was born in Pontiac to Allen and Shirley Wickman on September 25, 1954. She lived in many states growing up moving from state to state wherever her dad’s job would take the family. They settled in Pontiac for her high school years and she graduated from Pontiac Northern in 1972. She was a cheerleader, saxophone player and synchronized swimmer in her high school. She joined every club they offered. Cindy was born to not sit still!

Cindy went on to attend Central Michigan’s education program and earned a Bachelors Degree for teaching. She also attended Oakland University and earned her Master’s Degree.

Cindy married her soul mate, Paul, on July 24, 1976. They celebrated 45 loving years together. They enjoyed traveling, gardening, concerts, and most of all spending time with their four precious grandchildren together.

Cindy worked in the Lake Orion School district for over 30 years teaching emotionally impaired, learning disabled and general education students with most of her time being spent at Blanche Sims Elementary School. She was awarded with many awards over the years while teaching including Teacher of the Year for the district. Cindy touched so many students’ lives throughout her career. She loved every single one of her students as if they were her own children. She inspired, spread hope, ignited imaginations and instilled a love of learning in each and every student. She was a super hero to so many kids and her lasting impression will never be forgotten. Teaching was not a profession to her, it was her passion. When she retired in 2009, she didn’t stop teaching. Her teaching reached far beyond the Lake Orion School District. She volunteered in all of her grandkids’ classrooms, worked on the Holy Cross Preschool Board of Education, and substitute taught at Clear Lake Elementary in Oxford.

When Cindy’s career ended, she dedicated her time to her family and friends. She loved card making and crafting, spending time in her endless flower gardens, cheering on her grandkids at sporting events and band concerts, visiting her son’s family in Colorado, and most of all party planning. Cindy threw the most amazing parties and if it wasn’t her party to throw, she was right in there putting her special touches on her friends’ parties. She loved holidays, especially Christmas. Cindy and her two sisters were always on the hunt for the perfect dragonfly ornaments for each other as a remembrance of their mother and sister who have passed. Cindy lived every single day to its fullest and loved life. Her smile could light up a room and her laugh was second to none.

Cindy is preceded in death by her sister Lannette, brother, Allen Jr. and her mother Shirley. She is survived by her loving husband Paul, daughter Jaime (Jamie) Lovely, son Ryan (Christina) Marshall, sisters Renee (Dave) Rowe and Sheree (Russell) Cook, brother Jeff (Amanda) Wickman, father Allen Sr., grandsons Luke, Blake and Aiden, and granddaughter Alia, and many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for a future scholarship fund.