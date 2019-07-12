Claribel Cochran, age 87 of Oxford, July 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter “Zeke” Cochran, her son Jimmy Lee, daughter Christine Reed, and grandchildren Greg Cochran, Todd Cochran, Jason Carroll and Anna Maria Wargo.

She is survived by her children Rose (James) Wright, Walter (Wynona) Cochran, Lamotta Cochran, Wesley Cochran, Ben Cochran, Lela (Ron) Cox, Brenda (Craig) Cole, and Janet (Ted) Carroll. She is also survived by Bobbie Reed and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters.