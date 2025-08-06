Clarkston SCAMP awards VIPs, celebrates success of annual camp

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — It was another exciting year for Clarkston SCAMP which wrapped up their annual camp program last week.

SCAMP is a yearly summer camp program for special needs individuals ages three and up. The program starts in late June and runs through the month of July.

This year, SCAMP saw 200 SCAMPers and nearly as many volunteers.

“We had 200 scampers that were out every week doing their field trips and we went to the mall and we went to Peppa Pig and we went to Legoland and we’ve been to the movies and we’ve been bowling and Clarkston Family Farm does an amazing program for us. Independence Parks does a sensory day for us and they have the climbing walls and all of these things that are adapted for our SCAMPers and so many people reach out and want to be involved. So our scampers have had a very, very full summer,” said SCAMP Executive Director Amy Darnell.

Each year, SCAMP changes a bit to bring in new programming or expand on previous programming that SCAMPers enjoy including a number field trips and daily in-house activities to keep students engaged, all of which is made possible by the support of the community.

It costs roughly $2,000 to send one person to SCAMP for the five week camp, so once SCAMP is over, Darnell and her team are busy raising money to send as many kids to SCAMP as they can.

There are several ways to help SCAMP out throughout the year. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at Clarkston SCAMP or visit their website at clarkstonscamp.org.

They are always looking for volunteers to help with projects throughout the year. If you’re interested in helping out, Darnell can be reached at amdarnell@clarkston.k12.mi.us.

SCAMPers celebrated the end of SCAMP by having a glow party in the gymnasium at Sashabaw Middle School. At the same time, SCAMP held its VIP awards where volunteers throughout the community were recognized for their contributions to SCAMP.

Every year, the SCAMP Board of Directors forms a committee to nominate community members for the seven awards who have made a significant impact on SCAMP the previous year.

“A lot of these people, to me, it was really the focus on our village and the people that are working behind the scenes,” said Darnell.

This year’s winners were:

Mel Vaara Award – Sarah Cox

The Mel Vaara Award is given to the outstanding staff member for the current year SCAMP Program.

Cox works as a teacher at Sashabaw Middle School and will be assistant director of SCAMP next year.

Friendship Award – Bill Arnold

The Friendship Award, another new award for SCAMP, was given to Bill Arnold. The award is given to an organization that is dedicated to SCAMP’s success and exemplifies the true spirit of support and camaraderie.

Arnold is the front runner of the band One Ton Trolley and recently donated his time to perform at patron’s night during the SCAMP Home Tour earlier this summer.

Smiles Award – Steve Metzger from The Print Shop

Steve Metzger from The Print Shop accepted the Smile Award which goes to an individual, group or organization that continues to make the smiles of SCAMPers possible.

Helping Hands Award – Wendee Miller and Robin Maloney

SCAMP accountant Wendee Miller as well as grant writer Robin Maloney accepted the Helping Hands Awards for contributing significantly to SCAMP’s success in the past year.

Maloney has lent her talents as a grant writer to SCAMP in order to help raise money for the program.

Impact Award – Stephanie Polonkey

Stephanie Polonkey received The Impact Award, which is presented to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to SCAMP through driving positive change, creating lasting improvements, and leading by example.

Polonkey works as a physical education teacher at Independence Elementary School and has used her experience to help facilitate activities during SCAMP events like the Walk and Roll.

Bob Brumback Award – Barb Rush

The Bob Brumback Award went to Barb Rush, the president of North Oakland SCAMP Funding Corporation. The Bob Brumback Award is given out to a long time member of the SCAMP family that has gone above and beyond to ensure SCAMP’s continuation.

Big Heart Award – Bob Brumback

The Big Heart Award went to Bob Brumback, the founder of SCAMP, for stepping up to offer tremendous and continuous support.

Brumback spoke about his time building up SCAMP and the changes the organization has seen with the help of the Clarkston community.