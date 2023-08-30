Class of ‘63 meeting up in September

According to the Oxford Leader, 85 students graduated from the Oxford High School Class of 1963. They accepted their diplomas from Ted Pearson, Jr., then president of the Board of Education.

According to life-long Oxford resident Carla Lambertson, one of those 85 students, the Class of ‘63 are getting together for the 60th reunion on Sept. 23.

“Prior to the actual reunion that will be at 4 p.m. in the Community Room at Seymour Lake Park, we will tour Daniel Axford School,” Lambertson said. “Many of us attended there (some K-6) so the committee thought it would be fun to see what is still there that we remember and what has been added through the years.”

For more information about the reunion email Lambertson at darcarlam@aol.com.